Out of the past: Jan. 28

1994

The developer of the Lady Luck Gaming Corp. riverboat casino proposal for Cape Girardeau says concerns about the feasibility of the project are unwarranted; the $58 million proposal calls for a riverboat casino, hotel, golf course, miniature golf course, batting cages, museum, marina and a downtown market and festival site; the 100-acre development would be built along the riverfront from St. Vincent's College south to Locust Street.

A U.S. Senate committee has given final go-ahead for funding of site acquisition and design work for a new federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau; the Environment and Public Works Committee authorized $3.8 million in funding.

1969

Harold D. Kuehle, Cape Girardeau County collector, was named by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees as the winner of their Distinguished Service Award for 1968, before an overflow crowd at the Holiday Inn last night; guest speaker at the dinner was past national vice president of the Jaycees Mack Koonce of Blytheville, Arkansas, who spoke on the changes young men can make in America.

Circuit Judge W. Osler Statler issues a call for a grand jury, to be convened Feb. 17; the order next goes to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ivan E. McLain for recommendations of a 12-member panel of grand jurors.

1944

Gas masks are in vogue at Harris Field, as Army personnel undergo gas mask training; to begin with, the masks are worn only for a short period each day; as time goes on, the length of the period the masks are worn increases as wearers become adjusted to them; eventually, the period will extend to four hours.

Making work for sign painters, a new state truck law now in effect specifies certain information must be painted on the cabs of commercial trucks not on licensed routes; that information includes the name of the owner, address and gross weight of the truck.

1919

Representatives of six civic and charitable organizations met yesterday at the Commercial Club to consider the proposition of a "community chest"; all of the groups spend much of their time raising money to carry on their work; a community chest would wage one campaign to raise funds for all the groups for the entire year.

A Rotary Club is organized in the evening at the St. Charles Hotel, with about 25 members being initiated; taking part in the work is Hiram C. Martin, governor of the International Association of Rotary Clubs and also governor of the 17th District of the club.

