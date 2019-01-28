Catholic schools celebrate week by serving others

Editorial

National Catholic Schools Week begins today, and Catholic teachers and students all over the region will be involved in various activities to mark the occasion.

For example, today at St. Mary Cathedral School in Cape Girardeau, the students will hold an assembly to award the Distinguished Graduate Award to Thomas M. Meyer. At St. Augustin Grade School in Kelso, today, students will deliver baked goods to local businesses. At St. Ambrose Catholic School in Chaffee, students will make thank you cards for locations in town for their services provided to the community. At Immaculate Conception School in Jackson, students will begin a food drive.

The areas Catholic schools not only do a good job in educating their students, but they also teach service, and no matter your religious beliefs, lifting others up, showing thanks and appreciation and respecting others are all values that make our neighborhoods and communities a better place to live.

We hope all our Catholic schools enjoy the fellowship and service this week as they focus on the values of Catholic education and contributions.