Speak Out 1/28/19

Hold firm

The Democrats should hold firm until the government is reopened. Trump lies and does not honor his commitments. Bad faith negotiation is no negotiation.

Build the wall

The cost of the wall: Less than $17 per person based on a population of 350 million in the United States. Seems like a small price to pay for secure borders. Walls are cheaper than most forms of security. They dont eat, get sick, need to be paid or take the day off. Walls are permanent in their position unlike members of Congress. Walls do not waste money, unlike Congress. Walls are useful, unlike Congress. Walls are likable, unlike Congress. Build the wall.

Border wall

An answer to the Border wall Speak Out posting dated 1/22/2019. Republicans did not fund border protection for the same reason the Democrats didnt. It is a wedge issue that uses identity politics to divide the country. Since both political parties endorse big cumbersome government, the only difference between the two is that Democrats want high taxes while Republicans want low taxes.

Bring pets inside

This is a very important warning for people who keep their pets outside. We are getting warnings of extremely cold temps from weathermen right now for the middle of next week. You are responsible for any pets that usually are kept outside. The weather experts are saying to bring pets inside during that period of extreme cold. It is very dangerous for your pet to be outside during this time. Please heed the experts and bring your pets inside.