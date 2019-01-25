Southeast Hall of Fame; and how about that punt?

Editorial

Several former Southeast Missouri State University athletes and coaches will be honored tonight at the annual hall of fame dinner and reception.

This year's class honors former two-sport athlete Tom Brennecke posthumously, who competed in football and was a sprinter, at Southeast from 1954-57. Tim Rademaker, a longtime Southeast track coach, is another of the six inductees. Rademaker retired from Southeast in 2010 after more than 30 years of service, according to his profile on the university's website. Rademaker, a former pole vaulter himself, currently coaches the pole vaulters at Jackson High School.

The rest of the class is made up of former standout punter David Simonhoff (2003-2006), who once punted a ball 82 yards! The list includes former baseball starting pitcher Todd Pennington (1999-2001), who led the NCAA with a 1.33 ERA in 2001, and was drafted in the 46th round by the Cleveland Indians; former volleyball player Angie Aschoff (1996-1999), a four-time all-OVC performer and record holder for most blocks in a match; and former track and field athlete Lutricia Purham (1997-2000), a three-time OVC champ in the outdoor shot put, two-time OVC champ in the indoor shot put and discus.

Congratulations to all these athletes for their well-earned inductions.