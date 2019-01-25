Congress must fund the wall

Letter to the Editor

Governments are instituted by and derive their powers from the citizens within a geopolitical area. The people sanction these institutions to provide for the protection of life, liberty and property. It is the sworn duty of elected officials to provide this protection without hesitation.

Transnational criminals are smuggling narcotics through the porous southern border. Failing to prevent these smugglers from breaching the border results in the needless loss of innocent human lives.

Currently, Congress refuses to fund a wall resulting in federal representatives failing to keep their sacred oaths. Isn't saving just one life worth $5.7 billion dollars?

Now is the time to build a wall and plug the holes in the southern border.

DAVID A. LARSON, Jackson