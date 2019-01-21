River Heritage Quilters' Guild receives donation from John Guild Chapter DAR

The River Heritage Quilters' Guild and its Quilts of Valor Committee received a $150 donation from the John Guild Chapter DAR on Jan. 14 2019. The mission of the national Quilts of Valor Foundation is "to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor." Over 200,000 quilts have been awarded by volunteers in all 50 states. The River Heritage Quilters' Guild presents quilts hand-made by it's members to veterans throughout the year, and in a ceremony each year in November.