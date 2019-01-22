Jackson business leaders honored at annual dinner

Editorial

Several local businessmen and women were recognized Friday night at the Jackson Chamber of Commerce annual banquet at the Jackson Civic Center.

Jackson attorney Tom Ludwig was given the top individual recognition, the R.A. Fulenwider award, for his civic involvement.

The award is given every year to a person who has given a lifetime of service within the community. Ludwig is a board member of the chamber's board of directors and a member of the Jackson Industrial Development Company board. He is the city attorney for Jackson.

"If you're going to get an award in Jackson, I think this is the most humbling, best award," Ludwig said. "I can't describe how grateful I am."

Ludwig served as assistant prosecuting attorney of Cape Girardeau County and became partner of a private law firm in Jackson. He also coached girls youth soccer and boys basketball.

The chamber recognized Evan Theobald of the Jackson School District as the educator of the year.

Business of the Year went to SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties; Small business of the Year went to Bug Zero; and Ambassador of the Year went to Arron Olivas of MOWEAR USA.

The chamber announced a new award, the Woman's Impact Network Woman of the Year to Sara Gerau, who also is the wife of Jackson chamber executive director Brian Gerau.

The chamber also took a moment of silence to recognize Gene Penzel, who died in November at the age of 84.

The 544 people in attendance Friday night marked the chamber's most attended annual dinner.

Congratulations to all the award recipients for not just the awards but for all your work and accomplishments over many years.