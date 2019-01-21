Close
Home
News
Sports
Business
Community
Obituaries
Records
Opinion
Events
Your Stories
Photos & Video
Blogs
Today's Headlines
Weather
Homes
semo.jobs
SemoSearch
Classifieds
Contact Us
Customer Service
E-Edition / Online Reader
Weekly Circulars
Email Newsletter Signup
Birthday Club
Text Alerts
rustmedia
Rust Communications
Media Partners
Site Index
Close
Stories
Blogs
Comments
Photos
Events
Classifieds
SemoSearch
Real Estate
Jobs
Everything
Archive since 1918
Close
Submit:
Story or photos
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Speak Out comment
Event
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Birth
Delisting request
Classified ad
Menu
Search
Submit
Menu
Search
Submit
Index
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Events
Community
Records
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
SemoSearch
semo.jobs
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Post comment
Frozen SEMO
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site,
click here
.
Monday, January 21, 2019
User-submitted story by Amanda McNeely
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Post comment
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires free registration:
If you already have an account,
follow this link to login
Otherwise,
follow this link to register
Most read stories
Cape police quietly solve homicide, no murder charge
(1/16/19)
4
Female juvenile in custody for making terrorist threat at Jackson High School
(1/12/19)
2
Cape, Jackson to get more snow; MoDOT road crews out in full force
(1/19/19)
Driver found in hit-and-run accident involving bicyclist; no charges expected
(1/18/19)
6
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith apologizes for 'go back to Puerto Rico' remark
(1/19/19)
16
Cape airport officials hope arrangement with Paducah leads to increase in passengers
(1/14/19)
2
Business Notebook: Independence Street work will mean changes for business owners
(1/14/19)
1
SoutheastHEALTHs Journey Gala welcomes Scott Hamilton
(1/19/19)
Of space and time: Assessor to formally change spelling of Glen Allen
(1/16/19)
School tax issue headed to ballot
(1/18/19)
4
More to explore
Gallery
: Martin Luther King Jr luncheon 2019
(1/21/19)
Pickleball tournament raises awareness, funds for brain-cancer research
(1/19/19)
SoutheastHEALTHs Journey Gala welcomes Scott Hamilton
(1/19/19)
Scott Hamilton Q & A at SoutheastHEALTH's Journey Gala
(1/19/19)
Cape, Jackson to get more snow; MoDOT road crews out in full force
(1/19/19)
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith apologizes for 'go back to Puerto Rico' remark
(1/19/19)
Perry County Commission puts hotel tax on April ballot
(1/19/19)
Jackson Chamber presents R.A. Fulenwider Award, pays tribute to Gene Penzel
(1/19/19)
Cape Girardeau's short-lived attempt to run a zoo
(1/19/19)
Son offers special thank-you to father at graduation
(1/19/19)
Gallery
: Journey Gala
(1/19/19)
Gallery
: SEMO Chemo Smash pickleball tournament
(1/19/19)
Gallery
: Animal Saviors: Watkins Wildlife Rehab
(1/19/19)
Rescuing the wild: Watkins Wildlife Rehab helps injured animals recover and nurses them back to nature
(1/19/19)
Divers swim with giant great white shark off Hawaii
(1/19/19)
Club news 1-20-19
(1/19/19)
FYI 1-20-19
(1/19/19)
Stay warm
(1/19/19)
Mock rail fence
(1/19/19)
Senior Center Menus for Jan. 21-25
(1/19/19)
Learning briefs 1-20-19
(1/19/19)
Adopt Tasha 1-20-19
(1/19/19)
Misusing the Bible
(1/19/19)
Fear leads to unfortunate results
(1/19/19)
Cheeky chic: As a counterpoint to minimalism and neutrals, decor takes a playful turn
(1/19/19)
School tax issue headed to ballot
(1/18/19)
Driver found in hit-and-run accident involving bicyclist; no charges expected
(1/18/19)
Soft side of nature
(1/18/19)
Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics slated Feb. 2
(1/18/19)
Blog
: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Saturday
(1/18/19)
Blog
: Suggested places to visit in the snow
(1/17/19)
Blog
: It's hard to get excited about rain-changing-to-snow scenarios
(1/17/19)
Blog
: Longtime jurist succumbs
(1/15/19)
Blog
: EXCITING TIME OF THE YEAR........
(1/11/19)