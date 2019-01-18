Local events help community remember King's legacy

Editorial

On Monday, the nation will celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., especially his contributions to the Civil Rights movement.

There will be several events in the coming days to honor King's commitment for inclusion and equality, events organized by Debra Mitchell-Braxton who has dedicated countless hours to keep King's work at the top of mind for the Cape Girardeau community.

Here are some events for you to consider attending:

* 29th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration, 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at Christ Church of the Heartland in Cape Girardeau

* 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Breakfast, 8 a.m. Jan. 21 at Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau

* Prayer Service for Our Nation, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau

* 18th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Luncheon Benefit, noon on Jan. 21 at Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau

* 23rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Gala, 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau

The events are free to attend.

"You don't have people pay for attending a federal holiday event," Mitchell-Braxton said.

If people wish to donate to a cause, she asks contributions be made in the form of non-perishable food items, canned goods, toiletries or school supplies. The items will be distributed to agencies that assist those in need.

"A good, productive citizen should not negate the federal holiday," Mitchell-Braxton said. "They should do something on that holiday. ... Our whole purpose in life is service to others."

The holiday, Mitchell-Braxton said, is not a holiday for black people, but a holiday for all.

Mitchell-Braxton said, "I try to encompass everybody in this community to come together, for unity, to know that Dr. King's message was about equality for all people in all walks of life."

Southeast Missouri State University also is hosting a celebration dinner in honor of King, featuring journalist Marc Lamont Hill, on Jan. 23 at the Show Me. The theme for this year is "Building Community in an Hour of Chaos."

We hope you can find a way to learn about King's legacy in the coming days. There are plenty of opportunities to do so.