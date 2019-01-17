False immigration narrative

Letter to the Editor

The writer of "Perspective of illegal immigration" is regurgitating worn out talking points from those who believe in open borders. What he will not tell the public is the Democrats, while blocking funding for a physical border barrier, are also blocking $5.7 billion in essential border security operations. This includes $4.2 billion to support 52,000 detention beds, $800 million to address humanitarian needs, and $675 million for non-intrusive technology to deter and detect contraband at the border.

Illegal immigrants, by definition, have already committed a crime by entering the country unlawfully. Of course, they will hide in the shadows as they steal jobs and welfare benefits from citizens and legal residents. Illegal immigrants do this while being paid cash so that they and their employers can avoid paying taxes.

How can the writer assume Americans will not do the jobs that illegal immigrants will? In most cases, because the contractor is paying cash, he pays far below what is considered a livable or union schedule wage.

Why would any individual trade his labor without fair compensation?

While the facts state otherwise, the writer implies illegal immigrants are as trustworthy as legal immigrants. This is false. Those who enter the country legally are properly vetted while those who don't are not. It is ludicrous to compare Cpl. Ronil Singh, who was gunned down while protecting his community, to the illegal immigrant gang member accused of killing him. Which one was the hard-working, productive and honest member of society?

ELVIS DUNN, Jackson