Patriot's Pen and Voice of Democracy winners

VFW Post 3838 and Auxiliary recently held a reception honoring winners of their annual Patriot's Pen and Voice of Democracy essay contests. Winners received checks and certificates. Front Row, from left are Patriot's Pen winners (6th-8th grade). Second Place, Emily Stageberg, 8th Grade, Trinity Lutheran School; First Place, Puma Saysanan, 8th Grade, St. Mary Cathedral School; Third Place, Michael Salter, St. Mary Cathedral School. Back Row, from Left, Commander Kate Hampton, Voice of Democracy (9th-12th grade) Second Place winner Etienne Soto, 12th Grade, Saxony Lutheran High School; 1st Place, Judson Mayfield, 11th Grade, Woodland High School; Connor Bock, 12th Grade, Oak Ridge High School; Donna Miller, Scholarship Chair; and Matt Hampton, Senior Vice Commander.