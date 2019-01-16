Popular vote vs. electoral college

Letter to the Editor

It's time to reform the election system for president so that our votes here in Missouri would matter. Under our current Electoral College system, all the attention now goes to about eight or nine battleground states. Missouri should join in with other states that have already passed the National Popular Vote law (HB1921). If you agree that the president should be elected in the same way as we fill our other offices, and the winner should be the person who receives the most votes in every state, please call or write your representatives and urge them to support bill HB1921 recently introduced into the Missouri House.

WENDY SCHULER, Perryville, Missouri