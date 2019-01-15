Perspective on illegal immigrants

Letter to the Editor

While president Trump is flagrantly spreading horrible lies about immigrants seeking asylum at the southern border, and separating thousands of innocent children from their parents, his Republican minions in Congress and Senate are busy praising, condoning and enabling his misdeeds.

Far from being criminals, illegal immigrants are anxious to settle down and work honestly and productively. They would do jobs Americans would not do, and avoid crime at any cost for fear of being arrested and deported.

The other day, I contracted an American contractor to paint the inside of my home. She employed five Mexican laborers to do the job. Not to be a hindrance, we went on vacation for 10 days while they worked. Not only did they do a great job, but also not even a penny was missing from our home.

Shortly after that, I contracted another American contractor to replace the roof of my home. He employed five white Americans. Their work was so shoddy that I had to call back the contractor five times to finish the job. Even then, the result was highly unsatisfactory. Three of his workers were drug addicts and one was a criminal who stole a bonsai from my garden. He behaved so suspiciously that I had to secretly collect his DNA just in case there ever occurred a break-in.

My experience has been that an average immigrant laborer is skillful, hardworking and honest, and not at all criminal-minded like Trump and his Republican minions have us believe.

K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau