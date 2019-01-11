Jackson High School evacuated; district now dismissing all schools

The Jackson School District sent an emergency message to parents Friday morning saying the high school was being evacuated due to a threat made on social media. Less than an hour later, the district announced that all schools were being dismissed.

A Jackson Police spokesman said at 9 a.m. that officers were at the school looking for suspicious items, but so far the search had not revealed anything. The spokesman also said other officers were investigating the social media post, trying to determine its author.

The school's message said students were safe, but they were being sent to the junior high school.

A photographer at the scene of the evacuation described long lines of cars at the junior high. Students were seen leaving with parents. State troopers and Jackson police officers were helping direct traffic.

A screen shot of an Instagram post from "oldacct472819374919" stated "I'm going to blow up Jackson High School Today. Y'all better be ready at 7:50 because I'm coming in right when that bell rings."

This is a developing situation. Check back at www.semissourian.com for more information.