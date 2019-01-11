Congratulations to SEMO chemistry professor Jim McGill on award

Editorial

For his work in developing two forensic-related courses, revising the "Basic Principles of Chemistry" online course, his student feedback and other factors, Jim McGill is being honored with a Southeast Missouri State University award for excellence in instruction and development.

Called the Provost's Research, Instruction and Development for Excellence (PRIDE), the award recognizes a faculty member who has demonstrated excellence as a teacher, an extraordinary level of scholarship and service, according to the university as written in a story by Marybeth Niederkorn.

"Dr. McGill's work as a teacher and scholar are evident in his passion for student success and the respect he has earned from the professional forensics community," Brad Deken, interim dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, said in a university news release. "He continuously goes above and beyond to help students, and that helpfulness and good attitude extend into his service to the University."

Deken said in the release that McGill serves as the Honors Program director and helps other students and faculty at the university. In 2018, McGill earned the university's Outstanding Academic Advisor Award, then advanced to the national level where the National Academic Advising Association presented him with an Outstanding Advising Award for a faculty adviser.

McGill, who grew up in Missouri's bootheel, also serves on numerous committees at the university.

We tip our caps to McGill, who is constantly learning, leading and passing on knowledge to the next generation of forensics experts and scientists.