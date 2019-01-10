Monster Jam Raffle

Cape Electrical Supply is raffling off a set of 4 tickets to Monster Jam in ST. Louis on March 2, 2019. Proceeds are going to a local student to attend Boys State in Warrnesburg, MO this summer. 1 raffle ticket is $25 and there will just be be 50 tickets sold. Drawing will take place Feb. 1st, 2019. Winner will be called that evening and tickets can be picked up at our office during normal business hours. Stop by 489 Kell Farm Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO from now until Feb. 1st; Mon-Friday, 8AM-5PM to purchase your raffle tickets. You may also purchase tickets at our Southfork Homecenter Hardware store as well!