Aquatic Center
Wednesday, January 9, 2019
Cape Girardeau in my opinion, ask us (voter's). To allow Yet another tax to be passed for another very Expensive project! Every year we are always voting on a tax increase to fund or expand upon projects.
Now it's an Aquatic Center! We just built a huge Indoor Sports Complex between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Why didn't they put a swimming pool in that building?
I am Voting NO! WE are taxed enough! We are taxed for a New Police department and Fire station. We were or taxed for roads or repairs. We get Revenue from the Casino. School taxes. Property tax.
Now you all want a 8 million dollar swimming pool? I'm to the point that this city has become a Corporate Interprize! Vote No!!