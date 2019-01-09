Cape Girardeau in my opinion, ask us (voter's). To allow Yet another tax to be passed for another very Expensive project! Every year we are always voting on a tax increase to fund or expand upon projects.

Now it's an Aquatic Center! We just built a huge Indoor Sports Complex between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Why didn't they put a swimming pool in that building?

I am Voting NO! WE are taxed enough! We are taxed for a New Police department and Fire station. We were or taxed for roads or repairs. We get Revenue from the Casino. School taxes. Property tax.

Now you all want a 8 million dollar swimming pool? I'm to the point that this city has become a Corporate Interprize! Vote No!!