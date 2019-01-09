A national championship with a good message

Editorial

Alabama vs. Clemson at the college football national championship is becoming more like an annual reunion. You know who the participants will likely be, just not how the game will end.

The two programs, which have faced each other each of the past four years, are in a class of their own. Until Monday night, Alabama had one two of the last three contests. But when the whistle blew in Santa Clara, California, the Clemson Tigers came out with a vengeance. The Tigers won 44-16.

The national championship also featured two of the top coaches in college football with Alabama's Nick Saban and Clemson's Dabo Swinney. Both coaches have led their programs to impressive dynasties. But it was the comments from Swinney after Clemson's victory that caught our attention.

"There are so many great coaches that are so deserving of a moment like this and never get the chance to experience it," Swinney said. "And to get to do it once and then to get to do it again, it's a blessing, and it's just simply the grace of the good Lord to allow us to experience something like this."

Did we mention that Clemson, with the win, finished 15-0? The perfect season.

"And all the credit, all the glory goes to the good Lord, No. 1, and No. 2, to these young people. When you get a young group of people that believe, are passionate, they love each other, they sacrifice, they're committed to a single purpose, you better look out. Great things can happen and that's what you saw tonight."

During the interview with ESPN reporter Tom Rinaldi, Swinney was asked about the joy he displays.

"Well that's been my word all year, and I tried to be intentional with that, for me personally, joy comes from focusing on Jesus, others and yourself," Swinney said.

It's a good model for life. Love God. Love others. And love yourself.