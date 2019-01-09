A book recommendation

Letter to the Editor

I am beyond concerned that our newspapers and libraries, including the Library of Congress, are in jeopardy and not just by ignorance, but by plan.

Please read Nicholson Baker's book, "Double Fold," winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award for Nonfiction. It's sole purpose is to preserve the printed word.

Title and address: "Double Fold," Nicholson Baker, Vintage Books, New York.

I promise you will be aghast.

I enjoy your paper.

JIM McFARLAND, Benton, Missouri