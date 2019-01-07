*Menu
A Look Back

By Sharon Sanders
Monday, January 7, 2019
G.D. FRONABARGER ~ Southeast Missourian archive
This undated photograph shows a snowy Broadway scene. It was probably taken in the early 1960s looking west near Perry Avenue. At left, snow covers the car lot at Wescoats Auto Sales, 1701 Broadway. Across the street is Wescoats Texaco Service Station, Cape (Drive-in) Cleaners and Stubbs Beer Palace.

Sharon Sanders