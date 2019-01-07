Crochet for a Cause

Kassi Jackson ~ Southeast Missourian Order this photo

Local crochet groups create for others

Cold weather causes most of us to shrink back, stay home and hibernate until spring. But with the slower pace of the season, winter is also a wonderful time to take up a hobby, try something new or even revisit a craft you may not have time for when the weather is nice. If you like to create with your hands, fellowship with other people and produce projects with purpose, then these local organizations may be a good fit for you.

Mary Martha Crochet Club

The ladies of the Mary Martha Crochet Club are loving life. Every Wednesday, the women gather to crochet, eat a delicious meal and enjoy fellowship. They share personal stories, have lots of laughs and enjoy helping each other learn new skills.

It started like this: Phyllis Garstang, founder and member of the group, saw a need for headbands and hats at local childrens hospitals. So, she gathered a group of women to meet it. What started as a common bond over craft has turned into a full-on ministry project that blesses the patients at St. Jude and Le Bonheur Childrens Hospital in Memphis, as well as Shriners and Childrens Hospital in St. Louis. In only 18 months, more than 800 of these handmade items have been packaged and delivered.

One of the ladies in the group loves to make em fancy, says Carolyn Best, spokesperson and cook for the group. We call her the embellisher, because she is always adding flowers, ribbons and lace to the headbands and hats.

The personal touch of a homemade craft make these items unique treasures for the children who need them.

Last month, the group extended services to include Christmas stockings for the pediatric units at both St. Francis and SoutheastHEALTH hospitals. When people get together to create, theres no telling what they will come up with next.

Scopus United Methodist Church Crochet Group

Earlier this year, another group of creative women began meeting on Thursdays in Scopus, Missouri. Started by Kathleen Moran, pastor at the local church, these women set out to create prayer shawls for the Woodland Hills Assisted Living Center.

I knew we had some talented women in our congregation, and with their direction we created over 75 shawls and delivered them in time for Mothers Day, says Moran. These shawls were prayed over individually while they were being made, but our church congregation also gathered as a group to pray over them before they were delivered.

These shawls, also known as lap blankets, have been a blessing to the elderly residents at the center.

We enjoy getting together to create and are currently looking at ways we can expand our services, possibly for veterans or men on Fathers Day, Moran says.

And while many in this group do like to crochet, this organization is open to any type of craft or project. The idea is to gather and build relationships, to learn from each other and to enjoy community  all of which seem to be the common thread among these local groups.

So while you may be tempted to stay inside this winter, read a book or watch the latest Hallmark movie, know there are amazing opportunities to gather, create and find purpose, right here in Southeast Missouri.

Creativity involves breaking out of established patterns, in order to look at things in a different way, said Edward de Bono, famous author, inventor and philosopher.

Which means creativity does not require education, knowledge or experience. It only requires a willingness to begin.

