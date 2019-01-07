MyTEAM Triumph a great way to stay active and do good

Editorial

Have you made a resolution to be more fit or to get active this year?

One inexpensive way to do so is running. The Cape Girardeau area has a supportive network for those who are looking to get into the habit and sport of running. The areas runners are also supportive of those who have physical or developmental limitations that dont allow them to run.

Thats where myTEAM Triumph steps in. MyTEAM Triumph is a group of runners who push specially-made carts so those with limitations can experience the joy of races. Whether its a 5K (3.1 miles) or a half marathon (13.1 miles), myTEAM Triumphs captains push the angels up and down hills. In some races, a team of captains take turns pushing.

On New Years Day, the Resolution Challenge run was held to support myTEAM Triumph. Its the groups primary fundraiser.

Our running community, bar none, is amazing, said Debbie Leoni, who leads the local myTEAM Triumph efforts, and organizes the Resolution Challenge. Theyre amazing people, encouraging of all paces.

Ive got a real heart for people who dont have the opportunity to get out independently, Leoni said. And its a great organization to get involved with.

This year, 100 runners participated in the Resolution Challenge.

Speaking of running, four local runners recently set state records for their ages in a sanctioned 2-mile race in St. Louis. Kevin Hammes of Scott City set the Missouri record for males age 53 with a time of 12:01; Carol Winter of Uniontown set the record for women age 56, smashing the old record by nearly 3 minutes with a time of 13:43; Kevin Bramlett of Jackson set the state record for 57-year-old men with a time of 13:01; and Tom Schumaker of Benton set a record for 78-year-old men with a time of 18:42, a record by nearly 10 minutes. All four of these local runners are inspiring. Congratulations!

Thanks to all who participate with myTEAM Triumph, and for all those who help and encourage others to get out and be active. We hope this year is a good one for your health. Heres to an active 2019.