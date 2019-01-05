Close
Home
News
Sports
Business
Community
Obituaries
Records
Opinion
Events
Your Stories
Photos & Video
Blogs
Today's Headlines
Weather
Homes
semo.jobs
SemoSearch
Classifieds
Contact Us
Customer Service
E-Edition / Online Reader
Weekly Circulars
Email Newsletter Signup
Birthday Club
Text Alerts
rustmedia
Rust Communications
Media Partners
Site Index
Close
Stories
Blogs
Comments
Photos
Events
Classifieds
SemoSearch
Real Estate
Jobs
Everything
Archive since 1918
Close
Submit:
Story or photos
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Speak Out comment
Event
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Birth
Delisting request
Classified ad
Menu
Search
Submit
Menu
Search
Submit
Index
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Events
Community
Records
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
SemoSearch
semo.jobs
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Prayer 1-6-19
Saturday, January 5, 2019
Lord Jesus, thank you that we can come to you in prayer and lay our burdens down. Amen.
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Most read stories
Cape city terminates fire chief for city policy violation days before retirement; Hasheider to serve as interim
(1/2/19)
20
Outgoing Scott County commissioner to switch parties, run for state representative
(12/28/18)
Bourbon + smokehouse step closer to opening after city approves building plans
(12/29/18)
1
Frank Ellis: 'The voice' of Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament
(12/29/18)
1
Local artist starts fresh course in Cape
(12/31/18)
3
Cape city comes up empty in downtown development effort
(1/3/19)
6
Dogwood Social House: Patel's dynamic entertainment venue to open in January in Cape
(12/19/18)
8
Homegrown barbecue sauce to benefit veterans
(12/28/18)
Patti Wibbenmeyer to retire as circuit clerk, calls the court office 'a great place to work'
(12/31/18)
Fire destroys house, family escapes without injury
(1/2/19)
More to explore
Local businesses accelerate growth by mergers, acquisitions
(1/5/19)
Comic-book writer Roy Thomas to visit uptown Jackson in February
(1/5/19)
The Animal Saviors: Mac's Mission and Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary are two shelters that take in animals with special needs
(1/5/19)
Cape Chamber moves annual banquet to November
(1/5/19)
Water main break in Jackson causes boil water advisory
(1/5/19)
Clean-up crew
(1/5/19)
What to watch for at this Sunday's Golden Globes
(1/5/19)
Adopt Cheddar 1-6-19
(1/5/19)
FYI 1-6-19
(1/5/19)
Learning briefs 1-6-19
(1/5/19)
Life doesn't always seem fair
(1/5/19)
Dexter man preserves authentic structures on a small scale
(1/5/19)
Club news 1-6-19
(1/5/19)
Senior Center menus for Jan. 7-11
(1/5/19)
The foot log
(1/5/19)
Resolutions in the face of uncertainty
(1/5/19)
Remember your baptism
(1/5/19)
Home-fragrance: Names are more than descriptive; they aim to set the scene or tell a story
(1/5/19)
Hebron Baptist Church served Randol Creek settlement
(1/5/19)
Old Town Cape receives $10,000 Ivers Square grant
(1/4/19)
Culture & Entertainment Notebook: Byron Bonner: ministering through BBQ, cuts
(1/4/19)
Cape city officials dive into operating costs for indoor aquatic center; estimate higher annual expense
(1/4/19)
McGill to receive Southeast's 2018 PRIDE Award
(1/4/19)
Weekend Outlook: The time is now: Friends, comedy, and food for you
(1/4/19)
The Queen of Soul will get royal tribute
(1/4/19)
Blog
: 5 Ways Businesses Promote for the Holidays
(1/2/19)
Blog
: The close of 1918
(1/1/19)
Blog
: Mayor Haas imposes ban
(12/25/18)
Blog
: The oddest named for a newspaper: The Jimplicute
(12/18/18)
1
Blog
: George Herbert Walker Bush
(12/11/18)