Congratulations to Cape Central on Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament title

When it comes to the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament, the Cape Girardeau Central Tigers are on quite a run.

The Tigers dominated Jackson 57-26 in the championship game, earning the school's second straight tournament title and third in the last four years. The under-sized but quicker Tigers forced 24 turnovers and dominated from the start, holding the Indians to fewer than 10 points in each quarter. And Jackson, the third seed, is no pushover. Its loss was just its second of the season. Central has lost only one game. Three Tigers -- Chauncey Hughes, Kinyon Hodges and Tyrus Reddin -- were named to the all-tournament team. The other all-tournament selections were Delta's Eric Berry, Oran's Jacob Shoemaker, Oak Ridge's David Layton and Scott County Central's Edward Farr. Layton also won the fan-voted MVP, leading the way with 96 points in the three games his team played.

So congratulations go to Central.

The 16-team tournament is always one of the biggest local sporting events of the year. People from all over the area come and watch basketball games after Christmas. More than 4,000 people attended the final.

Thanks to all the people who organized and put on the tournament, including tournament director Matt Asher. Thanks to all the coaches and parents who support the players. And thanks goes to all the players who put forth their best effort to represent their schools.