*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Elks Care & Elks Share

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Monday, December 24, 2018
User-submitted story by Jason Ledure, Lodge Trustee
Members of Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge #639 on delivery day

12/23/2018 The Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge held true to the Elks founding motto, So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them, and with a little bit of help from Santa Claus delivered Christmas Baskets to the 150 residents of The Missouri Veterans Home located in Cape Girardeau. These baskets contained entertainment items as well as toiletries, snacks, and other comfort items.

Santa Claus holding one of the Christmas baskets and balancing a Veteran on his knee
Lodge member Candy Diebold handing out baskets
One of the baskets made up with all the contents laid out on the table
A multitude of baskets awaiting delivery
Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: