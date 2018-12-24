Elks Care & Elks Share

12/23/2018 The Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge held true to the Elks founding motto, So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them, and with a little bit of help from Santa Claus delivered Christmas Baskets to the 150 residents of The Missouri Veterans Home located in Cape Girardeau. These baskets contained entertainment items as well as toiletries, snacks, and other comfort items.