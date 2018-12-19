Eagle Ridge Christian School Makes A Local Impact

Eagle Ridge Christian School in Cape Girardeau, presented checks totaling $12,600 to two deserving local organizations at a school assembly on Tuesday, December 18, 2018. The Safe House for Women and the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri each received a check for $6,300. With the help of local businesses, students, and their families, Eagle Ridge Christian School was able to give 30% of their Net Income from their schools Join the Journey Fundraiser to these two local charities. The $6,300 given to the Safe House for Women will go towards the new facility that will house more women and children who are trying to get back on their feet while staying in a safe place. This past year, the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri took in a total of over 3,000 animals, who were looking for a forever home. It costs approximately $100 a month to feed and take care of just one animal at the shelter. They will be using their $6,300 to help feed and take care of the animals they take in as they continue with their building expansion. Eagle Ridge would like to thank all of the local businesses and those who personally donated to this unique fundraiser.