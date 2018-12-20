A fresh breath of civility

Letter to the Editor

A few days ago, George Herbert Walker Bush, 41st President of the United States of America and patriarch of the Bush dynasty, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends. While I did not agree with many of his political views, I did admire him as a man of deep conviction and integrity. His long life of public service, adorn the pages of history with exemplary examples of statesmanship and bipartisanship.

President Bush was a decent, moral man, unlike some of our previous presidents, and who placed much values on loyalty and friendship. He proved his courage in World War II and in the world of foreign affairs, and as a one-term Republican President, held his own with a Democrat House and Senate. Love him, or hate him, George Herbert Walker Bush; the man was the "real deal."

President Bush's funeral lasted five days, perhaps a bit too long, but it presented a brief respite from the divisive dialogue that fills our news media, talk shows and even late night entertainment programs. While the funeral has many sobering moments, of the death of a decent man, it was also filled with memorable moments of inspiration. Kindness, compassion, love, and Christian values were on center stage. Even the commentators, who are normally critical of most everyone, were silent. After months of mud slinging during the mid-term elections, this brief respite gave us a chance to catch our breath, contemplate our values and perhaps answer the question, is there hope for America? As an eternal optimist I say yes, but it will take strong leadership and a commitment to the value of the past that has made us the envy of the world.

It is my hope and prayer that Judeo-Christian values are not passe and can still bring back a kinder, gentler America

BILL WHITLOCK, Cape Girardeau