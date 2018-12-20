Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament a local tradition

Editorial

Nearly everyone is gearing up for Christmas Day. The stockings are hung with care. The meal plans are made. Lights have been strung. And, if you're any kind of planner at all, most of your gifts have been purchased.

But have you made plans for the days after Christmas?

We encourage you to come out for the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament.

Cape Girardeau Central High School is the top seed to win it this year, but it's a fairly wide open field. Charleston, which lost to Central last year in the title matchup, is the second seed, followed by Jackson, Oran, Notre Dame and Delta.

The tournament will run from Dec. 26 through Dec. 29. The first two days will feature games beginning at 9 a.m. and running all day at the Show Me Center. It's a double-elimination tournament, meaning each team will play at least two games. For a look at the schedule and bracket, please visit semoball.com.

Even if you're not a basketball fan, the week after Christmas is a good time to come out and support your alma mater, and run into old friends. The tournament is a great tradition. We hope to see you there.