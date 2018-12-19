Celebrate Jesus!
St. Paul Lutheran School in Jackson welcomed families with young children to the Celebrate Jesus! event held on Saturday, Dec. 15. Just over 300 people attended and enjoyed a live nativity, Christmas crafts and games, sensory activities, an obstacle course, cookie decorating, live Christmas music, and dressing up in nativity costumes! Happy Birthday, Jesus!