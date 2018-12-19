*Menu
Celebrate Jesus!

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com.
Wednesday, December 19, 2018
User-submitted story by Amy Weissmueller
Reagan Leoni, age 3, enjoys a sensory experience by scooping and pouring cinnamon scented rice.

St. Paul Lutheran School in Jackson welcomed families with young children to the Celebrate Jesus! event held on Saturday, Dec. 15. Just over 300 people attended and enjoyed a live nativity, Christmas crafts and games, sensory activities, an obstacle course, cookie decorating, live Christmas music, and dressing up in nativity costumes! Happy Birthday, Jesus!

Kade Schubert (left, age 7), and his brother Holden (right, age 4), experiment with Christmas colored water beads at one of the sensory stations.
Elliott Cannon, age 7 months, loves snuggling in a soft sensory pool filled with cotton snow balls in the baby and toddler area.
