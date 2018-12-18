Randi Spiker was awarded a $2,000 Program for Continuing Education grant by the P.E.O. Sisterhood. P.E.O is an international womens organization of about 230,000 members, with a primary focus on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide. Randi will be using her grant to continue her education in psychology at Southeast Missouri State University. Presenting the check are (left to right) Margaret Needels, Pat Werne, Randi Spiker, and Julie Wolpers, members of Chapter JN, P.E.O, the sponsoring chapter.