Close
Home
News
Sports
Business
Community
Obituaries
Records
Opinion
Events
Your Stories
Photos & Video
Blogs
Today's Headlines
Weather
Homes
semo.jobs
SemoSearch
Classifieds
Contact Us
Customer Service
E-Edition / Online Reader
Weekly Circulars
Email Newsletter Signup
Birthday Club
Text Alerts
rustmedia
Rust Communications
Media Partners
Site Index
Close
Stories
Blogs
Comments
Photos
Events
Classifieds
SemoSearch
Real Estate
Jobs
Everything
Archive since 1918
Close
Submit:
Story or photos
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Speak Out comment
Event
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Birth
Classified ad
Menu
Search
Submit
Menu
Search
Submit
Index
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Events
Community
Records
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
SemoSearch
semo.jobs
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Prayer 12-18-18
Tuesday, December 18, 2018
O Lord Jesus, may we seek opportunities to bless others and glorify you. Amen.
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Most read stories
Jackson city, police officers reach lawsuit settlement with Cape man over Facebook post
(12/15/18)
4
Jimmy John's will be added to Jackson 'menu'
(12/13/18)
Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury's lawyers contend he is not an 'employer,' so can't be sued for discrimination; plaintiff's attorney disagrees
(12/17/18)
Cape's Emerson Bridge turns 15: traffic lighter now than old span; major repairs slated for 2019
(12/13/18)
3
Two parents, two masters degrees and six kids: Come what may, and love it
(12/12/18)
Stephen Limbaugh III performs at White House holiday party
(12/17/18)
1
Plans call for adding signals on Independence Street
(12/11/18)
10
New food delivery service coming to Cape
(12/13/18)
2
A sparkling old look on Lorimier
(12/14/18)
1
Committee wants funding commitments for indoor aquatic center project
(12/12/18)
8
More to explore
Cape council approves liquor-delivery license, narrowly rejects stricter regulations
(12/18/18)
Preliminary budget approved by Cape Girardeau County Commission
(12/18/18)
Cape woman at odds with police, views son's death as no accident
(12/18/18)
Preparing for Christmas in downtown Cape
(12/18/18)
Utility rate increases, Jefferson Street abandonment approved by Jackson Aldermen
(12/18/18)
Road work 12/18/18
(12/18/18)
Blog
: The oddest named for a newspaper: The Jimplicute
Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury's lawyers contend he is not an 'employer,' so can't be sued for discrimination; plaintiff's attorney disagrees
(12/17/18)
Jay Knudtson addresses SEMO graduates: 'We're gettin' 'er done today, mom and dad; we're gettin' 'er done today'
(12/17/18)
Stephen Limbaugh III performs at White House holiday party
(12/17/18)
Business Notebook: Cycling through Cape Bicycle celebrates 40 years in business
(12/17/18)
SoutheastHEALTH welcomes new chief operating officer Mariellena Sudak
(12/17/18)
Jackson Aldermen to hold public hearing on utility rates
(12/17/18)
Cape police investigating series of shots Sunday night
(12/17/18)
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12/17/18
(12/17/18)
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12/17/18
(12/17/18)
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12/17/18
(12/17/18)
For retailers, the smartphone is future of store experience
(12/17/18)
NerdWallet: It may be time to stop itemizing your taxes
(12/17/18)
Hertz, Clear partner to speed rentals with biometric scans
(12/17/18)
Farm bill exempts pure maple, honey from added sugars label
(12/17/18)
Guam governor-elect wants cockfighting to remain legal
(12/17/18)
Jackson city, police officers reach lawsuit settlement with Cape man over Facebook post
(12/15/18)
Attorney general's office successfully prosecutes former Perry County coroner a second time
(12/15/18)
University accepts comprehensive master plan; first since 1996
(12/15/18)
Christmas caroling in downtown Cape
(12/15/18)
Blog
: George Herbert Walker Bush
(12/11/18)
Blog
: Facing the Holidays Alone; CFE 2018
(12/6/18)
Blog
: 8 Effective Ways to Build a Strong Brand Identity
(12/6/18)
Blog
: How Businesses Are Using Scholarships for Marketing
(12/4/18)