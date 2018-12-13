Congratulations to 650 students who will receive degrees this weekend

Editorial

Six-hundred and fifty students will receive diplomas Saturday during the fall Southeast Missouri State University commencement at the Show Me Center.

There will be two ceremonies, one at 10 a.m. for candidates in the College of Education, Health and Human Studies and Harrison College of Business and Computing and another at 2 p.m. for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences; College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics; and Holland College of Arts and Media.

Zora Mulligan, head of the Missouri Department of Higher Education will give the commencement speech at the morning session and former Cape Girardeau mayor Jay Knudtson will address the afternoon graduates. Knudtson is receiving his degree Saturday as well, having completed classes over the last several years after dropping out of college as a sophomore following a sports injury cost him a scholarship.

The 657 students include 528 undergrads; 122 attaining their masters degrees, and seven specialists. Eleven will graduate with a perfect 4.0 GPA, and 192 will graduate with honors.

Graduations are a wonderful time to celebrate. Congratulations to all those who persevered through tough courses, stayed up late studying and stayed committed to finishing their educational pursuit. We wish you all well as you take the next steps.