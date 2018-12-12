Mary Lou Kurtz honored by 4-H

Mary Lou Kurtz was recognized as a 45 year 4-H volunteer at the Cape Girardeau county 4-H Recognition Banquet held Nov. 3, 2018, at the University of Missouri Extension Office. Mary Lou shared many memories as her time as a 4-H volunteer. She was also a 4-H member during her youth in Ste. Genevieve County. The highlights include:

· Serving as a chaperone for 10 years for the Junior Leaders to Columbia, Missouri, for 4-H Congress;

· Playing the piano for the Veterans on Veterans Day at their home and sending Christmas cards as part of the Troop Campaign.

· Working at the 4-H stand AND greeting people at the 4-H Building during the SEMO District Fair each year.

· Serving as a community leader, Assistant Leader, Activity leader and keeping all those reports

· Being in charge of the clubs local April Achievement night. Judging public speaking, grooming, demonstrations, dress revue, and national report forms.

· Working on county committees - member training, promotion, recognition Banquet, camp and fair stand.

· For 30 years, working with Dortha Strack and then later at Clover Kid Camp with little ones. We did puzzles, bingo, reading books, and coloring sheets

· Working side by side with Dortha in the Young Americans 4-H club was an honor for me.

· Honors include receiving the Outstanding 4-H Leader Award and being inducted into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame.