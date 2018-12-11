Wood & Huston Bank Supports United Way of Southeast Missouri
Join us in thanking Wood & Huston Bank for their generous contribution to our 2018-19 Campaign!
Together, Wood & Huston Bank and local employees raised money to help the communitys students, seniors, and families. Were extremely thankful for their dedication to our community and organization.