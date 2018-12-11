Shop with a Hero brings joy to local children

Ninety-five children received $100 each to spend at Cape Walmart Supercenter during the recent Shop with a Hero event. Heroes from city and county police, fire, and first responder departments gathered at 6 a.m. to shop with the needy children. The children were chosen by the local schools to participate in the annual program funded by the Walmart Foundation and local contributors. Scott City Fire and Police Department raised over $5000 from their community while Cape County Private Ambulance was recognized for the largest single donation of $1000 followed by the Evening Optimist Club's donation of $500. "This program continues to be the highlight of our Christmas season for all of us who participate as volunteers or supporters and who get to see the smiles on the kids' faces after they shop and usually after hugging their hero too," says Valerie Wondrick, coordinator for the event at Walmart.