Shop with a Hero brings joy to local children

Tuesday, December 11, 2018
User-submitted story by Valerie Wondrick
Gary Elders, Store Manager of the Cape Girardeau Walmart Supercenter, presents the Silver Star of Service award to Ben Whited, EMT, representing Cape County Private Ambulance. "Each year when we begin our fund raising campaign for our Shop with a Hero event, there are those who faithfully support this program. CCPA participates with money and volunteers which makes their contribution especially appreciated," says Elders.

Ninety-five children received $100 each to spend at Cape Walmart Supercenter during the recent Shop with a Hero event. Heroes from city and county police, fire, and first responder departments gathered at 6 a.m. to shop with the needy children. The children were chosen by the local schools to participate in the annual program funded by the Walmart Foundation and local contributors. Scott City Fire and Police Department raised over $5000 from their community while Cape County Private Ambulance was recognized for the largest single donation of $1000 followed by the Evening Optimist Club's donation of $500. "This program continues to be the highlight of our Christmas season for all of us who participate as volunteers or supporters and who get to see the smiles on the kids' faces after they shop and usually after hugging their hero too," says Valerie Wondrick, coordinator for the event at Walmart.

Gary Elders, Store Manager, left, and Valerie Wondrick, Event Coordinator, right, join the group photo of the heroes who helped children shop during the Shop with a Hero event at the Cape Girardeau Walmart Supercenter on December 4th.
The World's Largest Stocking donated by Nabisco to the Shop with a Hero event at Cape Walmart was given to the winner of the drawing, Skylar Vanamburg, right, by Valerie Wondrick, event coordinator.
