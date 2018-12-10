Church, mentorship organization working to help south side kids

Editorial

Drawing from experience learned in Scott City, the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Missouri wants to set up a trial program in Cape Girardeaus south side, organizers said recently.

The Boys and Girls Club will partner with Cape First Churchs House of Hope ministry to launch the program. The church already has Wednesday services attended by about 70 or so children.

Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Missouri executive director Allen Treece said both parties are really excited about the future of the program.

The program will focus on fourth graders, capped at 50 children and will entail a slate of programming similar to other Boys and Girls Club sites in the region. This will include help with homework as well as recreational and mentorship opportunities. The pilot program will start in January and run through May, according to reporting by Tyler Graef.

Were hoping to find out, logistically, what are the chances this could be a successful long-term partnership moving forward? Treece said. I think thats what our local government wants to see when they talk about purpose-built communities is groups coming together and trying to work together.

Organizers hope to grow the pilot program into a permanent club site, which is what happened in Scott City.

It seems the House of Hope already is gaining momentum, adding yet another sign of positive work and leadership on Cape Girardeaus south side. The Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Missouri looks to add even more resources and structure to helping children in this part of the city. We wish everyone success in helping young minds and giving children the tools needed for success as they grow.