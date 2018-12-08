Close
Home
News
Sports
Business
Community
Obituaries
Records
Opinion
Events
Your Stories
Photos & Video
Blogs
Today's Headlines
Weather
Homes
semo.jobs
SemoSearch
Classifieds
Contact Us
Customer Service
E-Edition / Online Reader
Weekly Circulars
Email Newsletter Signup
Birthday Club
Text Alerts
rustmedia
Rust Communications
Media Partners
Site Index
Close
Stories
Blogs
Comments
Photos
Events
Classifieds
SemoSearch
Real Estate
Jobs
Everything
Archive since 1918
Close
Submit:
Story or photos
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Speak Out comment
Event
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Birth
Classified ad
Menu
Search
Submit
Menu
Search
Submit
Index
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Events
Community
Records
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
SemoSearch
semo.jobs
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Prayer 12-9-18
Saturday, December 8, 2018
O Lord Jesus, precious Savior, our hope is in your unfailing love. Amen.
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Most read stories
Santa, Grinch, horses to be in downtown Cape this weekend
(12/4/18)
Cape woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter over fatal dog attack
(12/1/18)
'Sensitive' letter about Aquatics facility closed to public; board postpones decision on location
(12/6/18)
8
New store specializing in candles, wax melts to open at Town Plaza
(12/1/18)
The politics of 'hatred' and 'right-wing terrorism'
(12/4/18)
55
Redhawks football watch parties unite fans, alumni
(12/3/18)
1
Penzel Construction recommended to build Jackson's new police station
(12/4/18)
Local Humane Society getting serious about budget requests
(12/5/18)
2
New county collector, Gholson, set to take office next week
(11/30/18)
1
Cape Council approves new liquor-delivery license
(12/4/18)
3
More to explore
SEMO University's $70,000 guarantee helped land football playoff game
(12/8/18)
Good Hope revitalization project collapses after tax sale
(12/8/18)
Dexter native, SEMO grad, helped decorate White House for Christmas
(12/8/18)
Health insurance open enrollment ends Dec. 15
(12/8/18)
... Gone tomorrow: Retailer Here Today to close in 2019
(12/8/18)
SEMO Regional Port Authority to receive $19.8 million grant
(12/8/18)
Scott City man wins $245,000 in lottery
(12/8/18)
Public Service Commission approves interim water, sewer rates
(12/8/18)
Gallery
: Emily Peters and Annabelle
(12/8/18)
Prized Heifer: Jackson student wins calf in national contest, has big plans
(12/8/18)
The Whitelaws and the house that was
(12/8/18)
Four reasons to sing Christmas carols
(12/8/18)
Shalom
(12/8/18)
Black-capped or Carolina?
(12/8/18)
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 10-14
(12/8/18)
Adopt Pepper 12-9-18
(12/8/18)
Family's long road to citizenship ended with 'relief'
(12/8/18)
Habits can control us
(12/8/18)
FYI 12-9-18
(12/8/18)
Club news 12-2-18
(12/8/18)
Learning briefs 12-9-18
(12/8/18)
RIGHT AT HOME: Deer and reindeer motifs for the holidays
(12/8/18)
Winter weather system brewing, expected to arrive in area Saturday
(12/7/18)
River Campus to host annual Percussion Ensemble's Family Holiday Concert
(12/7/18)
Missouri bicentennial coordinator visits in preparation for 2021
(12/7/18)
Penzel assembled team of Midamerica Hotels, Jackson city, school district for aquatic center consideration
(12/7/18)
Gallery
: Downtown Open House 2018
(12/7/18)
Gallery
: Pearl Harbor observance 2018
(12/7/18)
Blog
: Facing the Holidays Alone; CFE 2018
(12/6/18)
Blog
: 8 Effective Ways to Build a Strong Brand Identity
(12/6/18)
Blog
: How Businesses Are Using Scholarships for Marketing
(12/4/18)
Blog
: Daddy Kain fed the children of Cape
(12/4/18)
Blog
: A Kind and Gentle Soul; CFE 2018
(12/1/18)