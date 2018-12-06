Two historic events this week

Letter to the Editor

On Dec. 4, two historic events took place in Washington D.C. First, Michael Flynn, former National Security Advisor of Trump, pleaded guilty of lying to the FBI, and Mueller recommended no prison time for him in return for his full cooperation in the investigation of Trump Team's alleged 'Collusion with Russians.' To his credit, Trump did not directly condemn Flynn for fully cooperating with Mueller Team, perhaps because he was an ex-Army General.

Second, in response to the unequivocal testimony of the CIA Director, Senators Lindsey Graham and Robert Corker declared that there was not any doubt whatsoever that Saudi Prince Mohammad bin Salman was directly responsible for brutally murdering Jamal Khashoggi. This is in contrast to Trump's assertion that there was "no smoking gun" to reach that conclusion. Obviously, Trump has a hidden personal agenda for doing so, which would be revealed in the days to come. Stay tuned.

Trump repeatedly condemned Michael Cohen, his former lawyer and 'fixer,' for cooperating with Mueller Team in the matter of 'Collusion with Russians.' He signaled to pardon Manafort for lying to Mueller Team after offering to cooperate with him, and for secretly sharing with Trump lawyers his negotiations with Mueller Team. Furthermore, he praised Roger Stone as a guy with "guts" for pleading the Fifth and for not cooperating with any investigation against Trump.

Do you think that an innocent man would behave in this manner? If a prosecutor investigates you for a crime you never committed, why worry?

K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau