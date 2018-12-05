Scholarship luncheon held

The Professional Home Economists Club held its annual scholarship luncheon at Bella Italia Restaurant on Nov. 26. There were three honorable recipients recognized for their outstanding academic and community contributions. Each received a check for $750 from the Professional Home Economists Club. They are from left: Lydia Rehkemper, post graduate in dietetics; Brooke Biernbaum, undergraduate in family and consumer sciences; and Marqueé Banderet, undergraduate in dietetics.