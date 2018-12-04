Bankruptcies 12/4/18

Bankruptcies filed through November for the Southeastern Division of the Eastern District of Missouri's U.S. Bankruptcy Court are listed below with their corresponding case numbers. Included are bankruptcies filed in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. Court is held in Cape Girardeau.

18-10966 Richard Miles Jordan and Verla Maria Jordan

18-10978 Jessica Gail Whittaker

18-10979 Vickie Lynn Morgan

18-10980 Rachael Lee Kirk

18-10982 Jennifer Ann Wren

18-10983 Mary Dell Hapgood

18-10984 Scott Richard Wilson

18-10985 McKayla Suzanne Hodge

18-10998 James Martin Hasty and Amanda Lynn Hasty

18-11000 Carmen Renee' Clary

18-11002 Raymond Joseph Holweg

18-11004 Hannah Marie Franco

18-11015 Jessica Marie Richbourg

18-11016 Leticia Delgado Hernandez

18-11020 Michael Harold Bragg

18-11022 Katherine E. Mayberry

18-11023 Saundra Louise James

18-11027 Donna Masterson

18-11029 Laura Ann Barr

18-11030 Amelia Louise Tillman

18-11031 Christopher John Inman

18-11034 Jill Katherine Williams

18-11035 Larry Wayne Calhoun Sr. and Jo Ellen Calhoun