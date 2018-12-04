Tax liens 12/4/18

Cape Girardeau County

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, recorder of deeds, during November are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.

TAX LIENS FILED

Gerecke, Bonnie R. and Dale E., IRS

MCTX2 LLC, IRS (2)

Way, Bryan S., IRS

Schott, Frankie L. and William R., IRS

Schott, William R., IRS

Schloss, Robert and Terry, IRS

Welch, Jerry and Terrie, IRS

Barnes, Jennifer and Lee M., IRS

Finch, Rachel L. and William J., IRS

Direct Media Solutions LLC, IRS

Michel, Debbie and Moffett, John, IRS

Herbst, Cherie J. and Robert K., IRS

Trankler, Josef A. A., IRS

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

Pitters (3)

Seabaugh, Jonathan J. (3)

Seabaugh, Glinda (3)

Richardet Sr., Larry R.

Richardet, Linda K.

Griffaw, James K.

Hubbs, Karen M., IRS (2)

Chilton, Donny D., IRS

Guilliams, Mark R. and Melissa H., IRS