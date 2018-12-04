Tax liens 12/4/18
Tuesday, December 4, 2018
Cape Girardeau County
Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, recorder of deeds, during November are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.
TAX LIENS FILED
Gerecke, Bonnie R. and Dale E., IRS
MCTX2 LLC, IRS (2)
Way, Bryan S., IRS
Schott, Frankie L. and William R., IRS
Schott, William R., IRS
Schloss, Robert and Terry, IRS
Welch, Jerry and Terrie, IRS
Barnes, Jennifer and Lee M., IRS
Finch, Rachel L. and William J., IRS
Direct Media Solutions LLC, IRS
Michel, Debbie and Moffett, John, IRS
Herbst, Cherie J. and Robert K., IRS
Trankler, Josef A. A., IRS
TAX LIENS DISCHARGED
Pitters (3)
Seabaugh, Jonathan J. (3)
Seabaugh, Glinda (3)
Richardet Sr., Larry R.
Richardet, Linda K.
Griffaw, James K.
Hubbs, Karen M., IRS (2)
Chilton, Donny D., IRS
Guilliams, Mark R. and Melissa H., IRS