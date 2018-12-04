Santa, Grinch, horses to be in downtown Cape this weekend

Editorial

Old Town Cape is bringing the North Pole to downtown Cape Girardeau this weekend as downtown merchants roll out the red carpet for Santa and all his shoppers.

The 16th Annual Downtown Christmas Open House begins at 5 p.m. Friday night with pictures with Santa, children's activities in Santa's workshop, shopping spree tickets and horse and buggy rides. The open house will wind down at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, the Grinch will arrive with children's activities in Whoville at Catapult Creative House at 612 Broadway. Festivities, including the shopping spree tickets and horse and buggy rides, will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be caroling throughout downtown both days.

Be sure to check out downtown this weekend for the Open House. It's one of the best times of the year to experience what downtown has to offer.