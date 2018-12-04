Close
Home
News
Sports
Business
Community
Obituaries
Records
Opinion
Events
Your Stories
Photos & Video
Blogs
Today's Headlines
Weather
Homes
semo.jobs
SemoSearch
Classifieds
Contact Us
Customer Service
E-Edition / Online Reader
Weekly Circulars
Email Newsletter Signup
Birthday Club
Text Alerts
rustmedia
Rust Communications
Media Partners
Site Index
Close
Stories
Blogs
Comments
Photos
Events
Classifieds
SemoSearch
Real Estate
Jobs
Everything
Archive since 1918
Close
Submit:
Story or photos
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Speak Out comment
Event
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Birth
Classified ad
Menu
Search
Submit
Menu
Search
Submit
Index
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Events
Community
Records
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
SemoSearch
semo.jobs
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Prayer 12/4/18
Tuesday, December 4, 2018
O Heavenly Father, may we be still and know that you are God. Amen.
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Most read stories
Cape woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter over fatal dog attack
(12/1/18)
Aquatics facility project sites in Cape narrowed to three
(11/29/18)
4
New store specializing in candles, wax melts to open at Town Plaza
(12/1/18)
Gov. requests, state auditor agrees to audit past administrative practices of DPS director's office
(11/28/18)
2
Business Notebook: Saint Francis Medical Center updates rates for 2019
(11/26/18)
2
SEMO settles lawsuit for $200,000 state records show
(11/27/18)
Redhawks football watch parties unite fans, alumni
(12/3/18)
1
New county collector, Gholson, set to take office next week
(11/30/18)
1
Foodie Adventures: On the road with JJ's
(11/29/18)
City officials mull future of Common Pleas Courthouse, Annex; city will take over maintenance of the grounds in 2019
(11/27/18)
5
More to explore
Penzel Construction recommended to build Jackson's new police station
(12/4/18)
Cape Council approves new liquor-delivery license
(12/4/18)
Oak Hills closed for sewer work
(12/4/18)
Disabled woman whose flight was canceled left at O'Hare
(12/4/18)
Low prices make for slow alligator season
(12/4/18)
Empty boxes top high-tech toys on doctor-recommended list
(12/4/18)
Blog
: Daddy Kain fed the children of Cape
Column: Preparing for Christmas
(12/3/18)
Delicious Reading: Hot Chocolate
(12/3/18)
Now Read This: How to Stop Time, by Matt Haig
(12/3/18)
Age Spots: Where Do I Come From?
(12/3/18)
A Look Back
(12/3/18)
Column: Salk, Seuss, Shirley and (Sort of) Stewart (Or: Famous Folks My Mom Has Known)
(12/3/18)
From This Day Forward
(12/3/18)
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
(12/3/18)
Christmas at Grandmas House
(12/3/18)
Be the Change
(12/3/18)
Tips for Holiday Decorating
(12/3/18)
Business Notebook: 'Small Town Big Money': Parengo Coffee founder Colby Williams pens book about starting business
(12/3/18)
Redhawks football watch parties unite fans, alumni
(12/3/18)
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12/3/18
(12/3/18)
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12/3/18
(12/3/18)
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12/3/18
(12/3/18)
Salaried workers beware: GM cuts are a warning for all
(12/3/18)
NerdWallet: Do these 5 things by Dec. 31 to cut your tax bill
(12/3/18)
Ikea moving into city centers to adapt to consumer changes
(12/3/18)
Gallery
: 23rd Annual Sounds of the Season
(12/2/18)
Blog
: A Kind and Gentle Soul; CFE 2018
(12/1/18)
Blog
: Holiday Jaycee Projects 2018
(11/30/18)
Blog
: 6 Ways Mentally Strong People Deal With Stress
(11/29/18)
Blog
: Hobbs Chapel burned 25 years ago
(11/27/18)