Delicious Reading: Hot Chocolate

Alisa Anton

Long before it was the subject of a jazzy musical number in the movie version of The Polar Express, the hot chocolate described in the storybook entranced me. As a child, my experiences with hot chocolate never had met my expectations. I would eat the mini marshmallows off the top of the steaming mug, but by the time it was cool enough for me to drink, it just seemed like warm brown water a very, very diluted version of the chocolate I was hoping for. As I got older, I did develop an appreciation for the limited chocolate pleasure that powdered drink mixes like Swiss Miss could provide. However, when I had children, I saw my youthful disappointment play out all over again as they loved the idea of hot chocolate, but left marshmallow-less mugs of lukewarm beverages on the table.

Then I discovered this recipe. It turns out if you want your hot cocoa to be as thick and rich as melted chocolate bars, youre going to have to melt some actual chocolate. This is definitely a specialoccasion drink, typically reserved for Christmas Eve at our house.

Polar Express Hot Chocolate

(Adapted from Creamy Crockpot Hot Chocolate at mrshappyhomemaker.com.)

Ingredients

1.5 cups whipping cream

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

6 cups milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups chocolate chips (The type of chips are based on your preference; we like 1 cup semisweet and 1 cup milk chocolate.)

Stir together the whipping cream, milk, vanilla and chocolate chips in a crockpot. Cover and cook on low for 2 hours, stirring occasionally, until mixture is hot and chocolate chips are melted. Stir again before serving. Garnish as desired.