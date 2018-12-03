Age Spots: Where Do I Come From?

Jason Wong

Once again the holidays are here, and I love it! Bring on the cold weather, the crowded stores and all the hustle and bustle related to this time of year. Being the mom of four boys means there is a lot of hustle and bustle and tons of activities, but occasionally we do have some quiet time to sit and just enjoy a hot cup of cider or cocoa. In those moments, I like to sit and look at my boys and wonder how they all ended up with red hair. Yes, all four of them.

When the boys were little, we often were stopped by people asking where the red hair came from. We would answer that we are Scottish. Or Irish. Or a good mix of the two, because that is what my husband and I have been told by various relatives. In addition, we could be French or Native American or many other things. Now that the boys are older, I am really wondering where we are from. Apparently, I am not alone, as home DNA testing kits are becoming some of the most popular holiday gifts.

DNA home-test kits can test for many things, but the one I am most interested in is ancestry. I would like to know where I came from. Most of the home test kits are very easy to use  you just need to collect saliva or swab your cheek, put the collection in a container and mail it off to the company. In a few weeks, you get your results back. Some of these kits also can connect you to people who are biologically related to you. It might be nice to find some distant cousins, but it could bring about some family conflict if the cousin is not that distant, and you just uncovered a deep family secret. Tread carefully, and make sure you are ready for whatever the test reveals.

Other testing kits on the market go even further and can reveal genetic health information. They can test if there are genetic markers that put you at risk for certain diseases and types of cancer. These types of tests are more controversial because they do not tell you if you will eventually get the disease. Other concerns about DNA home kits involve accuracy, privacy and how your DNA will be stored and used. The various companies that offer the kits can let you know the answer to these questions. If you are willing to try it, there are several test kits on the market, and they are reasonably priced, with most between $69 to $199.

This Christmas there will be two test kits under my tree, and I hope to have the results by St. Patricks Day. Then I will know if I truly do have the luck of the Irish. Until then, have a safe and merry Christmas and a happy new year from all of us at Aging Matters.