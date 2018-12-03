A Look Back

*Menu
By Sharon Sanders
Monday, December 3, 2018
G.D. FRONABARGER ~ Southeast Missourian archive

Published Dec. 19, 1960, pg. 8

Helping hands give out a lot of Christmas Spirit, and these represetnatives of the STudent Council at Central High School show what high school pupils can do to help make the season a little brighter for Cape families. More than 3,000 cans of groceries are shown in boxes here after pupils collected them for the Christmas baskets. From the left are Dan Crawford, Jane Edwards, Gary Spradling, Ricky Lamb, Clara Mueller, Mark Michel and Ann Lamkin.