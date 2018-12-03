From This Day Forward

TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com Order this photo

Eva Wilson-Mullins and Jim Mullins wed at The Lutheran Home

It wasnt a special day, its just our special day now, says 82-year-old Mrs. Eva Wilson-Mullins, as she recalls her and 81-year-old Mr. James Jim Mullins wedding and why they chose that specific date. We decided at our age, why should we wait a long time, Wilson-Mullins adds. Love doesnt leave you just because youre old. We found that out.

On November 10, 2018, the couple said I do at The Lutheran Home, the place where they both live and became acquainted with each other.

Wilson-Mullins moved to the assisted living facility in July 2017, and Mullins showed up a few months later after a medical incident. They met at a musical event hosted by The Lutheran Home.

I came here assuming I was just going to come here to die, Mullins shares. Thats the way I felt. I was sitting in the corner, kind of staring at the floor, and Eva came over and started talking to me.

I had tears down my face because I had lost a family member, and the music made me sad, Wilson-Mullins recalls. Ms. Diane, one of the ladies that helps us, dried my eyes and talked to me. Jim heard all of that. So after she was gone, Jim told me, Youll feel better after while. After the concert was over, I thought about how nice of him it was to notice and make a comment, so I said to him, I want to thank you for being a friend, and he put his hand over mine and said, Were friends forever. That was the way we first connected.

The couple enjoys accompanying each other to group activities at The Lutheran Home. Sometimes, they take drives. Their most recent one was to see the color-changing fall leaves. The couple bonds over their shared enthusiasm for Fox News and reminisce on the days when they could still jitterbug. Mullins gives Wilson-Mullins all the credit for breaking him out of his shell.

Im a person that likes to get to know people when Im around them, Wilson-Mullins says. Id go from table to table when I first got in. Each day, Id learn a little bit more about those people. Jim was one of them. I thought he was an interesting person because he stayed in his room all the time and he kept his door closed most of the time. He just didnt have contact with people, and I felt bad for him. So I began to talk to him when I would go by in the morning. If the chair didnt have a person in it, I would sometimes sit down and talk a little longer.

We just kept talking, Mullins says. When I was a park superintendent, I had to be friendly with everybody. I thought I had lost that ability. I was afraid to be social. She brought it out of me.

The more I talked to him, the more I liked him, Wilson-Mullins adds.

Diane Winningham, a member of the activities staff at The Lutheran Home, says Mullins and Wilson-Mullins were meant to be.

The last time we had music in here, right before they were married, there were no tears, Winningham says. They were just so happy.

They invited all of the residents to their wedding ceremony and stood under a great big flower arch, Mullins says. He wore a boutonniere and a suit, and Wilson-Mullins wore a maroon dress and a double strand of small pearls around her neck.

There were all kinds of flowers, they looked like wildflowers, Wilson-Mullins says. Mostly bronze and yellow-colored. We just said we wanted something that looked pretty, and some people even took a bouquet of flowers home.

Mullins waited for Wilson-Mullins at the end of the aisle with the reverend and his nephew as his best man. Wilson-Mullins son walked her down the aisle, and her best friend and fellow resident Lettie stood by her side during the ceremony.

There were just a little bit of jitters because of all the people, Wilson-Mullins says. I was happy and Jim was happy; it was a delightful experience.

A week after the wedding, both of them agree that things have been great, and Mullins says he thinks things will always be great.

We dont know how long itll be, but we will be together, Wilson-Mullins adds with a smile.