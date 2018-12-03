Be the Change
Kassi Jackson ~ kjackson@semissourian.com
Volunteer with the Salvation Army
Volunteering can help ward off depression, give a sense of purpose to life, decrease stress, help us stay physically and mentally active, create new relationships and increase life expectancy, according to the the Mayo Clinic. In this sixth and final installment of TBYs Be the Change Volunteer Series, we focus on volunteering with the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau.
Its a Thursday afternoon at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau, and Ethel Mize is helping out in the food pantry. Mize smiles and chats with each person who walks through the doors as she fills out the paperwork so customers can receive food. Mize, from Oak Ridge, has volunteered with the Salvation Army for approximately 20 years. In addition to working at the food pantry, she also helps serve the end-of-the-month meals and the yearly Thanksgiving meal with the organization. She initially got involved through her church, which sent volunteers to the Salvation Army weekly; now, she is at the Salvation Army three days a week.
Kassi Jackson ~ kjackson@semissourian.com
Its been a blessing to see the people come in and get their groceries and serve them the meal, Mize says. I really enjoy being around people.
The Salvation Army is a church and community outreach center located at 701 Good Hope Street. Its mission, assistant youth minister Natalie Giles says, is to get everybody that we can saved and bring them to Christ.
Youth minister Tracey Smith adds, And then if we can help them out in other ways along the way, we want to do that, as well.
There are many ways to get involved at the Salvation Army. Volunteers are always needed for food preparation and serving the Meals with Friends at the end of each month, which serves approximately 175 to 200 people each week. The organization also needs bell ringers to collect money at the red kettles throughout the city during the holiday season. Volunteers also can help organize and hand out supplies at the food and coat pantries, or play instruments at the worship service on Sunday mornings.
Sign up for Daily Headlines
Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.
There are also many opportunities to serve the 20 to 30 children and teens who regularly attend the Salvation Armys after-school youth ministry. Smith and Giles say the youth ministry needs teachers for Bible studies and life skills classes, as well as people who are willing to share their careers and the steps they took to get their jobs with the youth, especially if they have a trade career that did not involve going to a four-year college. Playing sports with the kids and teens is also an avenue to volunteer with the youth ministry. There is also a Care Closet to which people can donate personal hygiene items.
Male role models are especially needed since both of the youth ministers are women, Smith and Giles say, although the most important aspect of volunteering with the youth is consistently showing up.
They need to see that people care, Giles says of the youth. So the more people that come in and help and stick with it, they know, Okay, I have somebody in my corner that cares for me, so I know I can achieve this. I have somebody to lean on.
For Mize, its all about getting to interact with people. She worked in a factory for 25 years before working as a housekeeper at Southeast Hospital for 32 years. As a people person, she knew she wanted to volunteer somewhere after she retired from the hospital.
I just love these people up here, she says. You just have to come and try it and see if you like it. The people are very friendly. You can find something [here] to make you want to volunteer.
More to explore
-
David Cantrell is this year's Spirit of America award recipient3If the spirit of America is helping others, honoring service and sacrifice and overcoming obstacles and hardships, David Cantrell checks all those boxes. For his devotion to the country as a military officer, his work on behalf of and in service to...
-
Mayor against removal of CSA monument from downtown Cape2Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox says he is not in favor of removing the Confederate monument in Ivers Square and is "shocked" at a recommendation made by a city panel he asked to weigh in on the matter. The city's historical preservation commission...
-
New coronavirus cases reported during reopeningAs commercial reopening continues in the region, several businesses have reported potential COVID-19 exposures. On Monday, Burrito-Ville in Cape Girardeau posted to its social media account it would briefly close afer a kitchen staff member tested...
-
Opening ceremony, tours set for new Jackson police headquartersA ribbon-cutting and public open house for the new Jackson Police Department headquarters has been set for 10 a.m. July 17. The new facility is adjacent to the department's former headquarters on West Jackson Boulevard. The department began...
-
Cape Girardeau County stocking up on PPEThe Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday authorized the emergency purchase of up to $100,000 worth of personal protective equipment for use during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for use by various entities within the county. Mark Winkler, the...
-
Cape Riverfront Market returns to Spanish St. on SaturdayOld Town Cape's Cape Riverfront Market will return to 35 South Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau beginning Saturday, and will remain a socially distanced, walk-up event, market manager Emily Vines announced Monday. The farmers market was held at...
-
Essex, Mo., students, teacher honored at National History Day competitionThe 2020 National History Day contest saw 57 Missouri students compete, and a student team and teacher from Essex, Missouri, earned honors. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held online instead of at the University of Maryland,...
-
Cape Girardeau police investigate shooting in 300 block of South Benton Street7At least one person was injured as the result of a shooting Sunday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. Members of the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments were observed treating an adult male victim in front of a residence in the 300 block of South...
-
Cape SportsPlex closed temporarily due to employee testing positive for COVID-1921The Cape Girardeau SportsPlex has been closed temporarily due to an employee testing positive for the coronavirus. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and the City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department announced potential...
-
Southeast Board of Regents approves new cybersecurity program, jazz minor2The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents approved a new cybersecurity graduate certificate and jazz minor during the boards June 22 meeting. The cybersecurity certificate, which will be offered by the Department of Computer...
-
Vigil for Black Trans Lives held at Capaha ParkA group of about 30 people shout a tribute to Nina Pop a Black transgender woman who was found dead May 3 inside of her apartment in Sikeston, Missouri as organizer Amber Moyers raises a sign in her memory during a Vigil for Black Trans Lives...
-
Photo Gallery 6/28/20Shooting investigation in 300 block of South Benton StreetMembers of the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments responded to the 300 block of South Benton Street where a gunshot victim was located. The victim was transported by Cape County Private Ambulance service to a local hospital, and an...
-
Perry County infant tests positive for coronavirusAn infant tested positive for COVID-19 in Perry County on Saturday as confirmed cases rose by nine. This was the first infant to test positive in the county, according to Saturday's social media post by the Perry County Health Department. The county...
-
Graduates of 2020: Looks like we made itThe academic year ended abruptly and unexpectedly at high schools across the country this year. COVID-19 sent students home in March, causing local seniors to miss out on months of classic high school memories and milestones -- winter state...
-
County's jobless rate dips; 3 times higher than 20192The unemployment rate in Cape Girardeau County dropped by more than half a percentage point in May but remained more than three times higher than it was during the same month last year. Data released Thursday by Missouri Department of Labor &...
-
Southeast student housing experiences some changes because of COVID-19's effects1Peak time for college students to sign leases for housing arrangements is March, April and May -- the same time this year the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the United States -- and the pandemic's effects on student housing are rippling through Cape...
-
Police investigate shootings; 2 injured8Two shooting victims were located by police in the area of South Middle Street early Friday morning, according to Cape Girardeau officer Rich McCall. Officers were dispatched to the location at about 12:10 a.m. and made contact with the victims who...
-
Overdoses, drug deaths spike in Southeast MissouriAlarming is the word officials are using to describe the methamphetamine/Fentanyl mixture now being seen in Southeast Missouri, including Poplar Bluff. Authorities say this mixture is leading to an uptick in overdoses and deaths and was the topic of...
-
Fourteen coronavirus cases reported in Cape CountyFourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Cape Girardeau County, some of which are contacts connected to the Lake of the Ozarks party. Eight cases were reported in the city of Cape Girardeau; four were reported in Jackson; and another four...
-
Cape Girardeau Confederate monument defaced, repaired Friday20The Confederate States of America monument in Cape Girardeau's Ivers Square was defaced Thursday night, and had been cleaned as of Friday morning. The phrase "BALCK [sic] LIVES MATTER" was on the monument early Friday morning, and had been removed...
-
ZZ Top cancels Sikeston Rodeo performance5Rock band ZZ Top will not perform at the 2020 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo due to unforeseen circumstances, the rodeo board of directors announced Friday. Ticket holders should hold on to their tickets, as they are still valid for the Friday night...
-
Delayed Great Race to arrive in AugustOn Aug. 25, this year's Hemmings Motor News Great Race will make an overnight stop in Cape Girardeau. About 150 vintage cars are scheduled to arrive at the 'finish-line' on Main Street starting around 5:15 p.m. They will remain there until noon the...
-
-
Sikeston man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend; charge filedSIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston man faces a felony assault charge after allegedly striking his pregnant girlfriend in the face. At 10:18 a.m. June 19, an officer with Sikeston Department of Public Safety was dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of...
-
-
Study identifies food insecurity in regionA recent study indicates that Southeast Missouri has the state's highest rates of food insecurity, according to a June 26 press release from the Southeast Missouri Food Bank. The Map the Meal Gap annual study evaluates rates of hunger in each...
-
-
Most read 6/25/20Jackson man charged with murder, armed criminal action, burglary after Oak Ridge homicide10A 26-year-old Jackson man has been charged with three felonies after he allegedly forced entry into an Oak Ridge residence Tuesday and murdered his ex-girlfriend. Victor C. Grebing now faces one Class A felony count of first-degree murder, one...
-
Photo Gallery 6/25/20House fire on Lake Road in Scott CountyMembers of the NBC Fire Protection District receive mutual aid from the Oran Fire Protection District, the Scott City Fire Department, the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District and the Scott County Sheriff's Office during a working fire...
-
Panel votes to recommend immediate removal of Cape's Confederate marker26By an 8-0 vote, the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) voted Tuesday for immediate removal and storage of the Confederate States of America (C.S.A.) monument in Ivers Square. Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox requested the HPC to give...
-
Fatal shooting in Oak Ridge under investigation by Cape Sheriff's Office11A female victim has died as the result of a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Oak Ridge, according to the Cape Girardeau County Coroners Office. The shooting was reported to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office at 3:36 p.m. near the...
-
Saxony student receives perfect score on ACT test1Megan Benkendorf said she learned its best to trust yourself when taking standardized tests something she said helped when taking the ACT in February. Megan, 17, scored a perfect 36 on that ACT test the first in her high schools history to...
-
Most read 6/23/20Southeast compresses Fall 2020 schedule due to coronavirus8Southeast Missouri State Universitys fall semester will have a much different schedule than in years past. Southeast president Carlos Vargas informed the universitys Board of Regents on Monday of significant changes in the Fall 2020 semester,...
-
Most read 6/23/20Former Scott County sheriff filing ethics complaint against incumbent Drury2Former Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter is filing a complaint with the Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC) against incumbent Sheriff Wes Drury. Both men are vying for the GOP nomination for sheriff in the Aug. 4 primary. In a news release dated...
-
Most read 6/22/20Black Lives Matter protests continue in Cape Girardeau at Freedom Corner37For the fourth consecutive weekend following George Floyds death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, demonstrations were held in Cape Girardeau to express local support for the Black Lives Matter movement. A few dozen demonstrators...