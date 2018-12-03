Plenty of festive events to enjoy this time of year

Editorial

If the people at the Hallmark Channel wanted a place to set the scene for one of those sentimental Hallmark Christmas movies, this area might be a place to consider.

Weve already had a few local parades. Our city has hosted a Christmas concert to benefit cancer patients. Weve turned on the lights for the Christmas displays at local parks. Weve had home tours for the Safe House and LFCS. The window display at Art Van (formerly Hutsons) is up and going. Weve had a jazz concert; a Charlie Brown Christmas play. Weve had Small Business Saturday and craft shows. Weve had meal packing events. Were collecting gifts for disadvantaged kids and seniors. Were ringing bells for those in need. And were singing Christmas carols at churches and other community events.

If you cant get enough of the festive cheer, Ho ho ho!, theres much more coming! And in case youve been too busy hunting or shopping to slow down and enjoy the Christmas cheer, fear not, for behold, we bring you good tidings about events coming in the next week or so.

There are two festive events coming at the River Campus: The Family Holiday Percussion Concert on Dec. 8 and The Moscow Ballets The Great Russian Nutcracker on Dec. 11 and 12. Local dancers will be part of the show, playing small roles.

Be prepared to attend one of the most festive events in the area with the Christmas Open House in Downtown Cape Girardeau from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Events include pictures with Santa (and the Grinch), childrens activities in Santas workshop, horse and buggy rides and shopping raffles. And dont forget to let loose with the Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash on Dec. 14.

We hope youre enjoying this festive season in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding communities.