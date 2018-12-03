Editorial
Plenty of festive events to enjoy this time of year
Monday, December 3, 2018
If the people at the Hallmark Channel wanted a place to set the scene for one of those sentimental Hallmark Christmas movies, this area might be a place to consider.
Weve already had a few local parades. Our city has hosted a Christmas concert to benefit cancer patients. Weve turned on the lights for the Christmas displays at local parks. Weve had home tours for the Safe House and LFCS. The window display at Art Van (formerly Hutsons) is up and going. Weve had a jazz concert; a Charlie Brown Christmas play. Weve had Small Business Saturday and craft shows. Weve had meal packing events. Were collecting gifts for disadvantaged kids and seniors. Were ringing bells for those in need. And were singing Christmas carols at churches and other community events.
If you cant get enough of the festive cheer, Ho ho ho!, theres much more coming! And in case youve been too busy hunting or shopping to slow down and enjoy the Christmas cheer, fear not, for behold, we bring you good tidings about events coming in the next week or so.
There are two festive events coming at the River Campus: The Family Holiday Percussion Concert on Dec. 8 and The Moscow Ballets The Great Russian Nutcracker on Dec. 11 and 12. Local dancers will be part of the show, playing small roles.
Be prepared to attend one of the most festive events in the area with the Christmas Open House in Downtown Cape Girardeau from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Events include pictures with Santa (and the Grinch), childrens activities in Santas workshop, horse and buggy rides and shopping raffles. And dont forget to let loose with the Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash on Dec. 14.
We hope youre enjoying this festive season in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding communities.