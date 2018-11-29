Program for Continuing Education Awarded

Valerie Holifield was awarded a $3,000 Program for Continuing Education Grant by the PEO Sisterhood. PEO is an international women's organization of about 230,000 members, with a primary focus on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide. Valerie will be using her grant to continue her education in social work at Southeast Missouri State University. Presenting the check are Pat Werne (left) and Mary Ann Pensel (right), members of Chapter JN, PEO, the sponsoring chapter.